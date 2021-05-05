John J. Pershing VA Medical Center and Mark Twain National Forest to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Doniphan

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center and the Mark Twain National Forest will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 8, at the Eleven Point Ranger District office, located at #66 Confederate Ridge Road in Doniphan. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will be open to all Veterans, their spouses, and their caregivers. Chief Nurse and clinic coordinator, Bailey Wells explained that personnel will be administering the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “After careful review and evaluation, the FDA and CDC have confidence that this vaccine is safe for use and effective in preventing COVID-19,” Wells said, adding, “And only one dose is required of this vaccine.” More information is available at Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers 04232021 (fda.gov)<https://www.fda.gov/media/146305/download> Wells expressed gratitude to the United States Forest Service for hosting the vaccination clinic at the Eleven Point Ranger District Office. “The district ranger and his team have been so supportive – so completely committed to helping Veterans, and we cannot thank them enough.” VA patients interested in receiving the vaccine are urged to call 573-686-4151 or 1-888-557-8262 and push “2” to schedule an appointment.

