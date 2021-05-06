Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspects in damaged and stolen property investigation

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects who damaged property and stole items in East Prairie on Saturday. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reports that early Saturday morning two suspects were captured on a surveillance camera trespassing on a property just east of East Prairie. The suspects damaged an entry door beyond repair into a trailer looking for items to steal. The two suspects stole items and left the scene in a small four-door vehicle. The suspects from the incident were identified by the help of several anonymous tips from the public. The investigation is still on going at this time.

