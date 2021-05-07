Fisk woman dies in crash
A Fisk woman died yesterday morning in a crash on Route B east of Poplar Bluff. 54-year-old Amanda LeGrand was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango northbound when she pulled into the path of a westbound 2000 Freightliner driven by 30-year-old Kyle Oberkramer, of Broseley. LeGrand was taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. LeGrand was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. This is the 19th fatality for Troop E this year.