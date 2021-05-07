Saint Francis Foundation Announces Opening of Inspire Boutique with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Saint Francis Foundation, with the help of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 6, to celebrate the opening of the newly remodeled Inspire Boutique located inside of Entrance #1 of Saint Francis Medical Center.

Formerly the Saint Francis Medical Center gift shop, what is now Inspire Boutique underwent a remodel in September of 2020 resulting in an upscale and unique shopping experience for Saint Francis Healthcare patients and colleagues, and for the general public, offering several philanthropic focused brands, clothing, accessories, home goods and more.

Ashley Gentry, Coordinator for Inspire Boutique, says of the newly remodeled store “Our goal was to inspire everyone. Inspire them to give back to their community. Inspire them to invest in themselves. Inspire them to just have a wonderful day. We want people to know that each purchase has a purpose. All of the proceeds made go back to the Saint Francis Foundation. We also work with a number of companies that give back to their communities. As a business, we feel like being able to help everyone and bring good into this world is the most important piece to what we do.”

Inspire Boutique is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, and is located inside of Entrance #1 at Saint Francis Medical Center. All proceeds from Inspire Boutique go back to the Saint Francis Foundation, which helps to provide special care for Saint Francis patients and community members. If you would like to learn more about Inspire Boutique or have questions about the ribbon cutting ceremony, contact Ashley Gentry at agentry@sfmc.net or (573) 331-5489. For more information about Inspire Boutique, visit https://www.sfmc.net/inspireboutique/.

