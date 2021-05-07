Wing Fling Postponed

Due to rain and storms in the forecast throughout the day on Saturday, Historic Downtown Sikeston is POSTPONING the Wing Fling and Live Band portion of the day. They felt this was the best choice since the rain would put the sound equipment at risk for damage, participants would potentially be in danger with storms and the public would be less likely to attend and sample the wings if storms were possible. They want to make every effort to provide fun experiences for our community. The safety of all participants come in to play when thinking through these decisions, therefore, this decision had to be made.

They will be picking a date later in the Summer to reschedule. That date is TBD. Farmer’s Market will still be opening at vendor’s discretion.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!