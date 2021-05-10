Monday, May 10th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Mankato, MN — The manager of a Minnesota movie theater sold cocaine hidden in a bag of popcorn to a police informant. 39-year-old Jamie Lynn Hiniker was named in a criminal complaint charging her with narcotics sales. Hiniker is the general manager of the four-screen Spotlight Theatres in Mankato.

If convicted of the felony drug count, Hiniker faces a maximum 20-year prison term and a fine of up to $250,000. Hiniker was a target of a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force probe. An investigator reported that he knew “through previous investigations” that Hiniker worked at a movie theater and “the sale of cocaine typically took place behind the theater in an alley or at the theater in a popcorn container with popcorn.”

In a phone call with Hiniker, a confidential informant last year arranged for the purchase of $100 worth of cocaine. After conducting the buy at the theater–which is in the Mankato Place mall–the informant told cops that they “entered the mall and Hiniker put the cocaine in a popcorn bag. Popcorn was then placed in the bag.” The informant turned the popcorn bag over to police, who say that the cocaine Hiniker sold on July 21st weighed .406 grams.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!