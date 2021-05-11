Dorena-Hickman Ferry to Remain Closed into Wednesday, May 12

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to remain closed into Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

The ferry has been closed since Wednesday, May 5, for engine maintenance. The work required the mechanic to order several parts that are expected to be delivered today.

Captain Jeremy Newsom is optimistic the work can be completed over the next day or two to allow the ferry to reopen sometime Wednesday, May 11.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating schedule and status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.

To get traffic advisories and alerts about the ferry’s operating status via email go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Corridor Group. You may also sign up for counties in Kentucky you regularly drive through or on any of the other specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.



In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.



Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

