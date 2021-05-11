GOP Majority in Legislature wants to monitor local government use of federal relief funds

A bill awaiting debate in the Missouri House would have state government and the Legislature monitor billions coming in from the federal relief money to local governments. The bill creates Local Accountability and Transparency Committee to help prevent waste and abuse. Doug Richey says the state needs to serve as a watchdog.

This is the last week of the session, but the bill has some high-powered support in the GOP majority. This is despite the fact that the state Auditor Nicole Galloway has been monitoring incoming federal funding since the Cares Act. This time it’s the Democrats who are arguing that this adds too much bureaucracy and red tape to state government.

