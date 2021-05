Legislation involving the Missouri National Guard and state-owned vehicles is heading to Governor Parson’s desk, after receiving final Missouri House approval yesterday afternoon. State Representative Jerome Barnes supports the bill.

The House vote was 152-0. The bill is sponsored by State Representative Dave Griffith.

