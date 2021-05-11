Missouri House Speaker on Second Amendment

Missouri’s House Speaker wants to see the Senate pass a Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA), which has strong support from rural lawmakers in both chambers. House Speaker Rob Vescovo’s chamber voted 103-43 to give final approval to the bill in February.

The bill from State Representative Jered Taylor declares that it’s the duty of the courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. The bill also declares as invalid all federal laws that infringe on the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment. Former State Representative Chris Kelly, a former judge, says the bill is “unconstitutional on its face.”

