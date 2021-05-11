MO House votes to legalize programs that let drug users hand over used needles for clean ones

The Missouri House has voted in favor of legalizing programs that let drug users hand over used hypodermic needles for clean ones. During House debate, Phil Christofanelli talked about the legislation that is intended to put an end to reusing or sharing dirty needles and potentially spreading diseases like HIV and hepatitis C.

The proposal would also provide feminine hygiene products to female inmates within Missouri’s prisons and jails at no cost to the offenders. It heads back to the Senate for another vote.

