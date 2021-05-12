Interstate crash kills Sikeston man

A crash on I-55 in Scott County killed a Sikeston man yesterday afternoon. The crash occurred when a passenger vehicle left the roadway near the 87 mile marker, hit an embankment, and overturned. 30-year-old Cadarious Buckner was ejected from the vehicle. The crash occurred around 2 p.m., and crews were still on the scene at 4 p.m., with southbound traffic blocked. Buckner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. This is the 20th fatality in Troop E this year.

