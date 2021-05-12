Puxico men taken into custody

The Southeast Missourian reports that officers with the state Highway Patrol took two Puxico men into custody in separate incidents involving warrants for their arrest. 44-year-old Corey Bertram was arrested on an Arkansas warrant for a parole violation. The arrest occurred Sunday morning in Wayne County. Bertram was being held at Wayne County, Missouri. Officers also took 23-year-old William Wright into custody. The arrest came in Stoddard County on Sunday afternoon and involved a Butler County warrant for driving without insurance Wright was being held in the Stoddard County jail.

