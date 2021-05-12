Wednesday, May 12th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Lone Rock, WI — The most shocking Mother’s Day gift this year was the handiwork of a Wisconsin man. During a disturbance on Sunday afternoon, a 43-year-old woman was tased in the neck by her son, who was upset “because he could not find his phone.” Investigators say that 22-year-old Andrew Peterson tased his mother in the victim’s home in Lone Rock, a village about 45 miles west of Madison.

After the tasing, Peterson left the residence with his 20-year-old girlfriend and the couple’s young child. Police subsequently located Peterson, who reportedly “admitted to using an electronic weapon…on his mother on Mother’s Day.” Peterson’s girlfriend, Colleen Parker, was also arrested for allegedly punching Peterson’s mother in the face during a confrontation Thursday.

Peterson and Parker had been living in the victim’s home for the past several months. They were booked yesterday into the Richland County jail. Parker was charged with battery and disorderly conduct. Peterson was charged with battery, disorderly conduct, possession of an electronic weapon, and bail jumping in connection with a separate domestic battery case pending in Iowa County.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!