One injured in Herrin, IL, shooting
A Williamson County, IL man faces charges in a shooting involving a pellet gun that sent one man to the hospital. It happened Friday night on South 8th Street in Herrin. Police report that 20-year-old Noah Street claims he was hunting in a patch of woods near the home of 29-year-old Bobby Sargent. When Sargent confronted Street, police say that’s when Street shot Sargent in the chest with the pellet gun, puncturing a lung. Sargent was treated at a local hospital. Street faces charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.