Perry County Road Work – Route 51
The Route 51 overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews complete bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located at Exit 129 in Perryville, Missouri. The on and off ramps will remain open. I-55 traffic below the overpass will not be impacted. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, May 17, with completion anticipated Monday, July 19. Work will be completed under one-lane traffic across the bridge using temporary signals.