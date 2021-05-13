Sikeston man dies in I-55 crash UPDATE woman arrested for leaving scene

A 30-year-old Sikeston man died in a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Scott County on Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Cadarious Buckner. Buckner was travelling southbound near the 87 mile marker when his vehicle collided with another driven by 20-year-old Karmillia Smith, of Sikeston. Buckner’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner. A MSHP arrest report shows Smith was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, failure to drive on the right side of the highway (resulting in a crash), operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

