Thursday, May 13th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

St. Petersburg, FL — A “heated argument regarding Tom Brady” triggered a series of violent confrontations that resulted late Sunday in the arrest of a Florida Man for domestic battery. Police say that after a day of drinking, 33-year-old Brian Paulter and his friends were en route to Paulter’s St. Petersburg residence when an argument about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback left Paulter “enraged.”

An arrest affidavit does not further describe the “heated argument” about Brady. Paulter’s Facebook page indicates that he is a fan of the New England Patriots, the team Brady left last year to join the Buccaneers. Upon arriving home, Paulter fought with a friend, punching the man in the face multiple times, leaving the victim bloody and with visible injuries. After pummeling his buddy, Paulter “became combative” with the man’s wife.

Paulter later shoved both his pal’s wife and his own spouse, causing her to slip and strike her head on the kitchen counter. Paulter’s wife suffered a “very large contusion on her forehead,” but was uncooperative with police. The other woman, however, provided cops with an account of how Paulter’s wife sustained her injury. Arrested for domestic battery, a misdemeanor, Paulter was booked into the county jail.

