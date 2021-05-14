Friday, May 14th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Collier County, FL — A 48-year-old Lakeland man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of cocaine. 48-year-old Marti Martinez was found sleeping behind the wheel of a pickup truck on the side of Interstate 75. The deputy said he opened the truck’s driver-side door and woke Martinez up. He saw a white powdery substance on Martinez’s nose and noticed a strong smell of whiskey coming from his breath.

Martinez allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, was speaking slurred Spanish, and had trouble performing tasks. When the deputy asked Martinez to get out of the vehicle, he forgot to put the car in park and it rolled forward. The deputy had to put the vehicle in park so Martinez could exit. After failing multiple field sobriety tests, the deputy arrested Martinez under probable cause for driving a car under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

While Martinez was in the back of the patrol car, the deputy watched as he pulled two baggies of a white powdery substance out of his pockets. As the deputy was completing paperwork, Martinez shoved both bags up his anus. After being transported to the Naples Jail Center, Martinez was required to do a strip search, where the baggies were recovered by deputies. He was officially arrested for DUI, possession of cocaine, and evidence tampering.

