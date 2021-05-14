Man arrested in Wayne County on Butler County warrant
An area man who had a warrant out of Butler County has been taken into custody. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 36-year-old Kevin Nunnery, of Greenville, was arrested Monday night in Wayne County on a Butler County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Failure to Appear. He is also facing felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance for meth. Following the arrest, Nunnery was held at the Wayne County Jail.