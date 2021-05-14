MO Senate passes gun rights bill
The Missouri Senate has passed a contentious gun rights bill. The “Second Amendment Preservation Act” attempts to invalidate federal gun regulations. Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo spoke in favor of an amendment offered that would have closed a loophole letting convicted domestic violence abusers own a gun. The amendment to the overall bill failed.
The legislation, headed back to the House, would punish those who enforce federal gun laws, with potential fines of 50-thousand dollars.