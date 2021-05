A Pinckneyville, IL man is in custody after a shooting involving an airsoft gun. It happened Tuesday on West Ozburn Street in Pinckneyville. Police say after a verbal altercation, 18-year-old McCaline Houghland shot the victim in the stomach with the airsoft gun. Houghland was charged with Aggravated Battery.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!