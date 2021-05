Highway 51 in Bollinger County will soon close as crews replace the bridges over Castor River and Castor River Overflow. The spans are between Green Street in Zalma, Missouri, to just south of Route H. Work will begin June 1, and is anticipated to be finished by Sept. 30. The bridge replacements will be completed simultaneously to minimize impacts to traffic.

