Egyptian High School administrators alleged to have been drinking at prom

Nearly 30 teachers, parents, and one student were at the Egyptian School District’s board meeting Monday night to debate three administrators’ futures at the district. The student along with the parents and teachers alleged superintendent Brad Misner, Principal Bret Gowin, and assistant principal Carie Arbuckle were drunk at the school’s prom on May 8. The prom was held at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Cape Girardeau. The student, Kelsey Whalen, recalls Misner, Gowin and Arbuckle leaving the room where the dance was held to go to the bar. They drank from Styrofoam cups that she and others at the meeting contended was alcohol. She contended the three administrators later exhibited signs of drunkenness. The assistant principal allegedly acted “overly friendly” and stumbled as she walked. One of the male administrators had bloodshot eyes and the other a flushed face. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

