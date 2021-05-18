PB attorney charged with witness tampering

The Daily American Republic reports that a Poplar Bluff defense attorney is facing charges of witness tampering in Dunklin County. Richard Bascom allegedly tried to get his client’s son to plead the Fifth Amendment in order to get the client exonerated. A warrant has been issued for Bascom charging him with tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution. He allegedly tried to purposely dissuade Broddrick Annesser from assisting in the prosecution of his father, Roger Annesser. Roger Annesser is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Broddrick Annesser alleges he was approached by Bascom on May 13. He said Bascom told him to plead the Fifth Amendment to every question he would be asked in court about the case. Bascom allegedly told Broddrick doing so would result in the case being dropped. If convicted, Bascom could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. It is also possible Bascom could face disbarment if he is convicted.

