Tuesday, May 18th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

St. Petersburg, FL — A St. Petersburg man was linked to an armed burglary and carjacking after he left his cell phone behind at the scene. Police said that a man awoke and went to his living room to begin working from home. He noticed his laptop was missing, then saw a burglar in his kitchen. A police report said the burglar had “the victim’s replica Samurai sword in one hand and the victim’s vehicle keys in the other hand.”

The burglar then “ordered him to pick up a clothes hamper filled with stolen items from the residence” and told him to bring it out to the resident’s truck. The victim did as ordered and the burglar left in the man’s truck. The man then called law enforcement. Deputies determined the burglar had left a cell phone inside the residence. They obtained a search warrant and found several photos and videos of the suspected burglar on the phone.

They determined the phone belonged to 24-year-old Daemeion Grady. They also found the sword, which had Grady’s fingerprints on them. Grady was arrested on charges of armed burglary and carjacking. He also was charged with resisting arrest and is facing multiple drug charges. Bail on the burglary and carjacking charges was set at $150,000 each and Grady remained in jail on Sunday.

