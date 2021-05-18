Two killed in Saturday night crash, minors injured

Two people died in a Jefferson County crash Saturday night and 3 children were injured. 28-year-old Andrew Sanchez, of Bloomsdale, was driving eastbound on Route A at about 9:15 p.m., while 49-year-old Karen Crouse, of Hillsboro, was westbound on the road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that both vehicles crossed the center line and collided. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Three kids — two in Sanchez’s vehicle and one in Crouse’s — sustained serious injuries. The kids in Sanchez’s vehicle were a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl. A 7-year-old girl was a passenger in Crouse’s vehicle. They were transported to area hospitals.

