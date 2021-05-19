Ashcroft Receives Referendum Petition on “Gas Tax” Senate Bill 262

, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his office received a referendum petition for Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 262. The referendum petition – Petition 2022-R001 – submitted by Jeremy Cady representing Americans for Prosperity, is now open for public comment.

The public comment period, pursuant to Section 116.334, RSMo, allows Missourians to offer their observations on the submitted proposal online, by mail or phone. Missourians can provide comment at http://www.sos.mo.gov/referendumcomment

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!