Limb Loss Awareness Legislation is Now on Missouri Governor’s Desk

Legislation that designates April as limb loss awareness month is now on Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s desk, after receiving final legislative approval. The language is sponsored by St. Louis State Representative Rasheen Aldridge, who was born with a disability. Aldridge has a prosthetic leg:

Representative Aldridge’s bill is backed by Paraquad and by St. Louis resident Jacob Voss, whose father, a 30-year union carpenter, had to have a leg amputated after cancer. State Senator Karla Eslinger is the Senate sponsor.

