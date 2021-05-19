Missouri Attorney General Serves Chinese Communist Party, Wuhan Institute of Virology in COVID-19 Lawsuit

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt provided an update on his Office’s lawsuit against the Chinese government and Chinese Communist Party. The Attorney General’s Office today served the Chinese Communist Party, Wuhan Institute for Virology, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences with the lawsuit that he filed to hold the Chinese authorities accountable for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Attorney General’s Office is also calling on the State Department to waive consular fees in serving the People’s Republic of China and its subdivisions.

