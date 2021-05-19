Missouri Feral Hog Bill Sponsor is Hopeful Governor Parson Will Sign Bill; Conservation Federation of Missouri Praises Bipartisan Bill
Bipartisan legislation toughening penalties on residents who KNOWINGLY release feral hogs in Missouri is now on the governor’s desk. The Missouri House voted 150-1 to give final approval to the bill from Speed State Representative Tim Taylor, before Friday’s adjournment. Under Taylor’s bill, repeat offenders would be charged with a felony for each feral swine that’s released: