Poplar Bluff shooting suspect taken into custody

A suspect in the shooting of a total of four people over two separate incidents in Poplar Bluff has been taken into custody. Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of Selma and Lois Street in reference to reports of shots being fired. Two subjects had been shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both subjects were described as being in stable condition. Early Friday morning around 6:45 am, officers responded to the 1100 block of Fairmount Street in reference to another report of shots being fired. At the scene, officers located two subjects who had been shot. The subjects were later transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While on scene officers arrested the suspected shooter which was later determined to be the suspected shooter for the Thursday night shooting. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Dexter Dennis of Poplar Bluff. Dennis was booked in the Butler County Justice Center and is facing charges of 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a firearm.

