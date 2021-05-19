Rehder pleased to get PDMP past the finish line

State Sen. Holly Rehder, has pushed for the establishment of a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, or PDMP, since her earliest days in the Missouri House. During the most recent legislative session in the state capital, which ended Friday, the bill finally made won approval in both chambers and now awaits action from Gov. Mike Parson. The Rehder said she expects Parson will sign the bill.

Under the provisions of the legislation, a task force will find a vendor through competitive bidding to collect and maintain patient data which would be deleted after three years. The measure’s provisions specifically restrict the PDMP database from being used to prevent Missourians from owning firearms.



Assuming Parson’s concurrence, Missouri would become the last U.S. state to develop a statewide PDMP, although St. Louis County has its own program which is said to cover 85% of the state.

You can learn more at the Southeast Missourian.

