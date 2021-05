Two people were injured Monday when a vehicle hit a building in Wappapello. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the vehicle was on Royal Lane at Highway T when it ran off the roadway and struck the building. The driver and a passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital. No information was available on how much damage was done to the building.

