Wednesday, May 19th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Islamorada, FL — A 24-year-old man was arrested after trying to speed away from law enforcement on U.S. 1. Ignacio Luis Lamadrid Gomez is accused of speeding away from a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer during a traffic stop. Upper Keys Sgt. Robert Dosh saw Gomez going about 100-mph in a 45-mph zone. He tried to pull Gomez over and watched as he drove into on-coming traffic.

Gomez drove into the Coral Bay Resort and tried hiding from deputies. He was eventually found and arrested. During his arrest, Gomez told deputies that he was trying to go back to Cuba. Deputies found two passports and $430 in his car.

