A Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

A Perryville man died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25-year-old Sloan Hunter was traveling at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 51 north of Perry County Road 210 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound Freightliner driven by 63-year-old Almeda Eaves of Henderville, Kentucky.



Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.



Eaves was transported by helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

