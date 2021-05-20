Dorena-Hickman Ferry to Reopen today

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen today. The ferry has been closed since Wednesday, May 5, for engine maintenance. Some of the required parts are in short supply, causing the maintenance work to take longer than anticipated. Captain Jeremy Newsom says the maintenance work was completed late yesterday, allowing the ferry to reopen. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to resume service on the normal summer schedule at 7 a.m. today. You can check on the ferry’s operating schedule and status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.

