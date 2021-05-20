Thursday, May 20th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A South Carolina man doused his girlfriend with a bucket of urine during an argument at the couple’s apartment. When Myrtle Beach police responded to a 3:15 AM disturbance call, they spoke with the 27-year-old victim, who had urine- soaked clothing. The woman said her boyfriend, Fred Funnye, 61, got drunk earlier in the evening, returned to their residence and started an argument with her “about favors that needed to be done.”



After Funnye called her a “bunch of profanities,” the woman said, he “grabbed a bucket he uses [to] relieve himself with and threw it at her.” The report does not address why Funnye opts to urinate in a bucket. An officer on scene reported spotting “liquid on the floor” and smelling urine. Upon being woken by a cop, Funnye, who smelled of alcohol, denied throwing anything at the victim. Funnye was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

