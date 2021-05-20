Top MO Senate Democrat says anti-Medicaid expansion Republicans are more concerned about their next office

The next state budget does not include funding to expand Medicaid healthcare coverage to another 275-thousand low-income Missouri adults. The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature refused to fund the expansion – setting up an expected court battle. John Rizzo, the top Democrat in the Missouri Senate, says the GOP is more concerned about their next office…

Some anti-expansion Republicans and Governor Parson have said the voter-approved ballot measure did not include a funding mechanism to expand Medicaid.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!