Cape Public Schools Vaccine Clinic

Cape Public Schools are partnering with Broadway Pharmacy to host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for our students who are 12 years and older on Wednesday, June 2 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High, 1910 Whitner Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This is open to all Cape Girardeau Public Schools students who are 12 years and older. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a signed consent form from a guardian. The consent form will be sent in the confirmation email after you register for an appointment.

You can schedule an appointment for your student by clicking on this link:

Be sure to contact the pharmacy directly at info@broadwayrx.health if you have any scheduling issues.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!