Friday, May 21st, 2021

Sierra Vista, AZ — A Sierra Vista man faces weapons charges after police say he blew up a bowling ball near his home Monday evening. 35-year-old James Jaggers III is being held without bond in the Cochise County Jail. According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, it received reports of an explosion and debris in a neighborhood street at about 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Police said officers found “several pieces of what appeared to be a broken bowling ball” at the scene. Some of the pieces were in the roadway, but most of it was in the yard of Jaggers’ home. Police say Jaggers told officers he was mixing compounds. Those compounds were so dangerous that a DPS Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was brought in and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The DPS bomb squad determined that the debris in the yard was what remained of a homemade explosive device. They also discovered “several chemical compounds and potentially hazardous explosive materials” while executing a search warrant at Jaggers’ home. Jaggers is facing charges of endangerment, manufacturing prohibited weapons, and possessing a prohibited weapon. The investigation is ongoing.

