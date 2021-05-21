Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrest Friedheim man

A patrol report said Eric Glueck, 37, was taken into custody after the truck he was driving at about 5 p.m. eastbound on Route K east of Gordonville collided with the rear of the vehicle driven by Donald Moore, 64, of Whitewater, also eastbound.



Moore sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital, and Glueck was unharmed, according to the report.



Officers arrested Glueck for alleged felony driving while intoxicated with personal injury and following another vehicle too closely. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!