Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit marks one year in Sikeston, Mo

Since opening a year ago this month, the Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston has served more than 500 patients. The 15-bed unit officially opened May 13, 2020, to provide specialized services closer to home for Southeast Missouri residents.

Located on the second floor at Missouri Delta Medical Center, the unit is staffed by a multidisciplinary team that provides evaluation, stabilization and treatment services with 24-hour nursing care..





The unit includes single-bed and double-bed rooms and activity rooms. A daily schedule is in place for patients, who are allotted times for visitors and phone calls every day. There will also be time for school work as the hospital has partnered with Sikeston R-6 School District to provide education for patients.

Behavioral health community liaison for Missouri Delta. Sarah Garner, said the Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit will continue to be there for those in need. Visit www.missouridelta.com for a virtual tour of the new unit. Contact the Unit at (800) 455-4295

