The Muny at Forest Park in St. Louis is back for this summer.

The Muny in St. Louis has announced that it will present five musicals instead of the usual seven this summer in Forest Park

The audience capacity will be reduced to about 60% with a lineup that includes the Sound of Music and Chicago. The Muny’s artistic director and executive producer said that there will be “five full productions – full casts, full sets, everything that you want and expect when you come to the Muny.” The other two originally scheduled musicals, “ Mary Poppins” and “Sweeney Todd,” are postponed until 2022.

