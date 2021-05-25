100-Mile Yard Sale Kicks Off This Week; Drivers Urged To Use Caution

Visitors and residents will be out along Route 25 on Memorial Day weekend for the 100-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT will have Message boards in place along the route to alert drivers of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving.

There will be an increase in traffic, including large truck traffic, between the City of Jackson and the Route AB in Cape Girardeau County due to the Diverging Diamond Interchange construction.

For more information, call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

