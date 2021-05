A child has died from injuries she received in an ATV wreck early Saturday morning in Ripley County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the four-year-old child, from Doniphan, was riding on an ATV with an adult at around 2:30 am Saturday when the vehicle overturned.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson. No injuries were listed for the adult driver.

