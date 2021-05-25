Missouri House Majority Leader Plocher is Frontrunner to be Next House Speaker; Plocher says special session is possible on FRA and on eminent domain and biodiesel

Missouri’s House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, is the frontrunner to replace House Speaker Rob Vescovo , when the Arnold Republican terms out in December 2022. Des Peres Republican Dean Plocher (pronounced like blocker) has formally announced he’s running for Speaker, and tellsus that his top priority would be to promote caucus-driven legislation:

Republicans currently control the House by a 113-49 margin. No other candidates have announced a run for Speaker yet.

