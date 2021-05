Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers arrested three Cape Girardeau residents Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated.



A patrol report stated officers arrested 25-year-old Justin Abernathy, at about 1:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. They cited him for driving while intoxicated and took him to Cape Girardeau County Jail before releasing him.

