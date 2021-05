Low-flying helicopters will be seen along the rivers this summer towing a long cylinder, starting late this month and going into July.

The 30-foot-long tube holds an electromagnetic instrument that the U.S. Geological Survey uses to make maps of aquifers, which are underground areas from which water can be drawn.

The helicopter will generally fly along rivers in seven states, including Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

