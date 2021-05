United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr., sentenced 29-year-old Tyler Wangler of Poplar Bluff to 102 months in prison, after he pled guilty of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Law enforcement had attempted to pull over Wangler, but was led into a high-speed chase. When apprehended, Wangler was found with two loaded 9mm semi-automatic handguns.

